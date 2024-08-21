Two alerts have been issued for the area from the UK government’s check for flooding service.

It has reported that some minor flooding to coastal roads and footpaths is “likely” between 12.45pm and 2.45pm, today August 21.

Tides are expected to be higher than usual.

Alert - the flood alert map (Image: Check for flooding service)

Map - another image of the flood alert map (Image: Check for flooding service)

Clacton Promenade, Jaywick, Lee-over-Sands, and Brightlingsea seafronts may have some “wave overtopping and spray”.

It is also reported that The Strood at Mersea Island, Coast Road, and car parks on the front of West Mersea, and the Hythe and Promenade in Maldon may be flooded.

A statement on the UK government website says: “Take care on coastal roads and footpaths, and don't put yourself in unnecessary danger.

“We are monitoring the situation.”