NORTH and mid Essex residents have been told to “prepare” for possible flooding after two flood alerts have been issued.
Two alerts have been issued for the area from the UK government’s check for flooding service.
It has reported that some minor flooding to coastal roads and footpaths is “likely” between 12.45pm and 2.45pm, today August 21.
Tides are expected to be higher than usual.
Clacton Promenade, Jaywick, Lee-over-Sands, and Brightlingsea seafronts may have some “wave overtopping and spray”.
It is also reported that The Strood at Mersea Island, Coast Road, and car parks on the front of West Mersea, and the Hythe and Promenade in Maldon may be flooded.
A statement on the UK government website says: “Take care on coastal roads and footpaths, and don't put yourself in unnecessary danger.
“We are monitoring the situation.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here