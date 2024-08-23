These screenings, held by Chaps and Clacton Lions Club, will take place on November 6, from 5.30pm to 8.30pm.

Originally founded in 2000, Chaps is a charity which aims to support men’s health in general and especially prostate ancer in particular.

Tests will be conducted at Sam's Hall, in Rosemary Road, Clacton.

Prostate cancer occurs when malignant cells form in the prostate gland, which is located below the bladder and in front of the rectum.

A prostate cancer exam is a screening method that looks for early signs of prostate cancer. It usually includes a digital exam and a prostate-specific antigen (PSA) blood test.

PSA screening blood tests are for men aged 40-80 who are not already on treatment or under care for a known prostatic condition.

Screening is strongly recommended for men of Black African or Caribbean heritage and men with a history of prostate, breast or ovarian cancer.

The event is for pre-booked appointments only. Visit chaps.uk.com/events to book.

