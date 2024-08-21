Organisers at Tendring Council have already unveiled a host of aircraft that will wow the crowds at this year’s high-flying spectacle on 22 and 23 August.

An exciting programme of events at the West Greensward Airshow site from 10am to 5pm – including an impressive replica of a Chinook helicopter.

There will also be a community fair, run by Community Voluntary Service Tendring, on Thursday and on Friday, D-Days re-enactors dressed in Second World War uniform.

In conjunction with a number of High Street shops, there will also be a Clacton Airshow trail with the chance to win a family pantomime ticket for Snow White at the Princes Theatre. Look for the aeroplanes in the shop windows and grab entry forms from participating retailers.

Ivan Henderson, Tendring Council's cabinet member for economic growth, regeneration and tourism, said: “This year’s airshow is going to be one to remember – we haven’t quite had a lineup like this before.

“Alongside the popular flight display, we have a range of activities on the ground – from joining in the Clacton Airshow High Street trail to climbing onboard a replica Chinook helicopter.”

Click the image above for more local events (Image: Newsquest)

Clacton Pier will also be supporting the event with a free fireworks show.

“We set the fireworks to music for the first time last year and it was so well-received that we have decided to repeat the idea this time around,” said Nigel Brown, the pier’s Communications Manager.

“The theme will be a musical journey through more than 1,000 years of Britain’s aviation history and it should be a fitting finale to the first day of the event. It will be our biggest fireworks display of the summer season.”

Visitors are strongly advised to keep an eye on the Clacton Airshow social media pages for up-to-date information on the event and any changes to the flying display.

For more information on the 2024 Clacton Classic Airshow people should visit www.clactonairshow.com, follow @clactonairshow on Twitter, or go to the official Facebook event