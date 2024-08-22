The annual Naze Party, held on August 18, proved an extraordinary success, drawing a record number of people.

The free event, organized by the Save The Naze campaign, raised more than £1,800 to support ongoing efforts to protect and preserve the Naze, a cherished natural landmark.

David Eagle, acting chairman of the Save The Naze campaign, expressed his gratitude for the overwhelming community support.

He said: “We are truly thrilled by the turn-out at this year’s Naze Party.

"The number of people who came out to show their support was beyond anything we could have anticipated.

"The £1,800 raised is a significant boost to our conservation efforts, and it demonstrates how much the Naze means to the community.

"These funds will go a long way in helping us continue our work to preserve this vital natural area for future generations.”

The Naze Party featured an array of activities designed to appeal to all ages.

Conservation experts were on hand to discuss the challenges facing the Naze and the measures being taken to tackle them, including erosion control, habitat restoration and community engagement programmes.

Mr Eagle continued: “The success of this event is a powerful reminder of what we can achieve when we come together for a common cause.

We hope to see this momentum continue as we work towards our goal of securing the Naze’s future.”

Funds raised from the Naze Party will directly support conservation initiatives, to try ensure the Naze remains a vibrant and resilient ecosystem.