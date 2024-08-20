The toilet facilities near Walton Pier are no longer accessible due to the vandalism which involved flooding the ladies' toilets.

Mark Stephenson, leader of Tendring Council, said the council-run public toilets have been temporarily closed after the incident happened on Sunday.

“It is very disappointing that the toilets need to be closed on a sunny day when many people will be visiting the town,” he said.

“Both the men’s and ladies’ toilets were left flooded following the incident, which means that electrical systems will need to be checked.

“The toilets will remain closed today and we will reassess the situation.”

Walton councillor Ann Oxley was disappointed by the news.

She said: "I am so annoyed. I am working hard to get the toilets in Walton upgraded such as the Kino Amusements ones.

"This just makes it harder as money has to be used to fund repairs to vandalism."