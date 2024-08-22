Whether you want to adopt a dog, cat, rabbit, guinea pig or hamster, someone always wants to find a new owner.

There are several RSPCA branches in the county, along with the affiliated Danaher Animal Home.

If you think you would be able to rehome one of them, go to either the Essex South, Southend & District branch, the South West branch, or the Danaher Animal Home websites for details.

You can also donate to these charities and help them carry on their rescue work at the same websites.

Rebal

Rebal (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Female

Age - One year old

Breed - Rottweiler

Colour - Tan and Black

If you want to adopt Rebal you can view their full profile here.

Rebal is described as a shy dog who is looking for a kind and patient family to show her what love really feels like.

She is easily spooked by noises or quick movements so is ideally looking to join a quiet home without any young children.

Danaher Animal Home adds: "Rebal is affectionate and friendly, and not too strong on the lead. She is small for a rottie, and although she's not 100% sure on other dogs she is doing brilliantly making some doggy friends here at the centre!"

Olaf and Elsa

Olaf and Elsa (Image: RSPCA)

Gender - Male (Olaf) and Female (Elsa)

Age - Five years old

Breed - Domestic Shorthair crossbreed

Colour - White

If you want to adopt Olaf and Elsa you can view their full profile here.

Olaf and Elsa are looking to find a new home together and would like to have company around for most of the day.

They could live with children of secondary school age and would like to be able to go outside to explore.

The RSPCA adds: "They are such an adorable pair who are sure to bring lots of happiness and joy to their new owners."

Freddie

Freddie (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Male

Age - Four years old

Breed - Italian Mastiff / Cane Corso

Colour - Black

If you want to adopt Freddie you can view their full profile here.

Freddie is described as a "gentle giant" who absolutely loves his human friends and is looking to find a place of his own.

He may need some reminders of his house training but has proven to be very clean in his kennel.

Freddie is also friendly to most dogs but would be best suited to not sharing a home with another.

Danaher Animal Home adds: "If you adore the gentle but protective nature of cane corsos then Freddie is your man. Displaying a lot of the typical traits of the breed, he is loyal and affectionate and can't wait to be the centre of your world!"

Recommended reading:

Django

Django (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Male

Age - Three years old

Breed - Netherland

Colour - White and Black

If you want to adopt Django you can view their full profile here.

Django is described as a "charming chap with a gentle soul" who is on the lookout for a new place to call home.

He may be a bit reserved at first but is said to be "brimming with affection" which will be evident over time.

Danaher Animal Home adds: "If your home has a place for a tender fellow like Django and perhaps has a doe in need of a perfect match, then you could be the guardian angel Django is looking for."