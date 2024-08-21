Open Road, a charity dedicated to helping people affected by drug, alcohol and other addiction, received a grant of £20,000 from the National Lottery.

The money will be used to employ an engagement worker in Clacton, helping to boost services in the area.

The charity already runs a centre in Wellesley Road, which opened in 1995 to residents in the Tendring area.

Spokesman Tim Young said securing the money is a big step to offer more support to people in the district.

He said: “There is a great need for our services in the Clacton area. The engagement workers will speak to people, groups and other organisations, and make them aware of our services.

“They can then direct them to where they need to go.

"It has been working very well in our centres in Basildon and Harlow, but the demand is high and we need more people to tackle it.”

With funding secured, the charity will now start the recruiting process to fill the position as soon as possible.