Tony Kirby, of Sea Way, admitted one charge of causing actual bodily harm and one of threatening to damage property, following incidents in March and April this year.

Kirby, 27, went to an address in Jaywick where he got into a verbal and then physical altercation with the victim.

Chelmsford Crown Court was shown CCTV footage, which captured the escalation of the incident, and how Kirby poured the contents of a glass bottle over his victim.

Sentenced - Tony Kirby, 27 of Sea Way, Jaywick, has been sentenced at Chelmsford Crown Court (Image: Essex Police)

He threw the bottle at the victim with force before he got close to her again, as she was heard to be crying and screaming in distress.

Jack Coyne, prosecuting, told the court that Kirby dragged the victim by her hair across the ground.

A number of bystanders were seen and heard in the footage, shouting “Don’t” and “You could be arrested” at the defendant before he let go of the victim.

Olivia Rawlings, mitigating, said: “He expressed his remorse and he does feel bad about his actions.

“He has received five positive behaviour recommendations from prison staff since he has been in custody. He is trying to move forward the best way he can.”

Kirby attended court via video link from Chelmsford Prison.

His parents attended the sentencing.

His Honour Judge Alexander Mills sentenced the defendant to one year and nine months in prison on Monday.

He told the court the domestic context of the offences “makes it more serious” due to the “violation of trust”.

Judge Mills called the defendant’s action “a serious and frightening act”, and took into account that one of the offences was committed while he was on bail.

“You knew fully well that was not something you should be doing," he told Kirby.

"It is the least I can impose upon you.”