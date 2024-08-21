Clacton Pier’s next ‘Wunderbar’ event is set to return bigger and better with plenty of fun, entertainment, food and beer, bosses have announced.

The first Oktoberfest was celebrated in 2023 and proved a huge success across four days and two weekends.

This year it has been expanded to nine days over three weekends, and will include Friday nights for the first time.

Celebration - Clacton Pier's celebrations in 2023 (Image: Clacton Pier)

Harry Peek, the pier’s general manager, said Oktoberfest will include all the best of last year along with a few tweaks and additions.

He said: “Friday nights will provide a very different atmosphere to the daytime and we hope they will go down well.

“It was a totally new event last time so we have seen what worked and what needed improving. We are putting measures in place to help reduce queueing times for food and drink.

“We are one of the few Oktoberfests where you do not have to book in advance - and you only have to pay for what you eat and drink.

"There are now just five weeks to go until the event begins.”

To meet the demand, a large marquee will be set up on the front of the pier while Ein Kline Oompha Band will be back providing the music along with Tailfeathers and a presenter from the Experiences Group.

Mr Peek said: “A special swing grill will be used to cook the food and extra beer stations are being brought in.

“The aim is to create the true Hofbrauhaus atmosphere with lots of audience participation, so get ready to dust off your lederhosen and costumes, fill up your steins, munch on a bratwurst and have lots of fun.

Family - The event offers entertainment for the entire family (Image: Clacton Pier)

“Our supplier is the UK’s market leader for authentic German sausages and there will be a number of German beers on tap. Sidney, the pier’s mascot, has even ordered his own Oktoberfest outfit and will be around to meet the children.”

This year's Wunderbar event will take place September 20-22, September 27-29, and October 4-6, with Fridays from 5pm to 10pm and weekends from 1pm to 7pm.