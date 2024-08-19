Tendring Council wants to end its successful Careline service, which costs almost £350,000 to run but supports almost 2,000 people in the district.

Residents who sign up receive devices which raise the alarm at the council's 24-hour call centre if they fall or need help.

The service also offers daily welfare phone calls for residents who are lonely or need support.

But council bosses want to ditch Careline, which was launched almost 40 years ago and has helped thousands of people.

Gina Placey, council portfolio holder for partnerships, said: “The Careline service has been a triumph for a number of years, but the telecare landscape has changed substantially since it was launched and there are now numerous alternative providers in the market, including lower cost options.

“We want to hear people’s view on the proposals, whether that’s from service users and their families, employees or residents.

“I would once again like to stress that a decision on ceasing any services will not be made until later this year, following the public consultation, and that if we do go down this route, we will do our best to ensure no customers are left behind.”

The Careline service employs about 40 staff and is currently still running, supporting more than1,850 residents across the Tendring district.

A final decision on its future is expected in late autumn.

If councillors decide to axe the service, it is expected to run until the end of March next year.

The council says compulsory redundancies would only be as a last resort.

The consultation was launched today and runs until September 30.

The council will be writing to Careline customers to tell them the consultation has started and how to they can take part.

To have your say, go to tendringdc.gov.uk/consultations.