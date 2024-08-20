The supermarket opened in the Triangle Shopping Centre, in Rochard Way, in May this year.

The company is now looking to make changes to the site to create a "fresh shopping experience".

Posters outlining the plans have been put up around the area and include a "welcoming open plaza".

The poster reads: "Tesco are submitting plans for improvements to the Triangle Shopping Centre, giving you a fresh shopping experience and improved community facilities.

"The introduction of a two-bay Tesco Click+Collect service in the car park.

"Enhancements to the environment of the Triangle, including the reconfiguration and removal of some retail units, to create a welcoming open plaza.

"Existing businesses who are affected will be relocated within the Triangle, with support from Tesco.

"Investments in the wider centre with plans including improvements to the entranceway, car park markings, additional new bins and improved outdoor landscape."

Tesco hopes to submit the plans soon.

A spokesman said: “We’re pleased to be submitting plans for improvements to the Triangle Shopping Centre, giving visitors a fresh shopping experience and improved community facilities.

"This includes the proposed introduction of a Click and Collect area in the car park and the reconfiguration and removal of some retail units to create a welcoming open plaza.”

Ann Oxley, Walton Councillor, supports the plans to modernise the shopping centre.

She said: “I fully support any improvements to the site as long as they keep to their word to work with the existing tenants.”

Rob Morgan, Frinton councillor, also welcomes the plans in the hopes of bringing more people into the area.

He said: "At the moment it's sort of like nobody really knows about the Triangle Shopping Centre unless you live around there.

"We have all these visitors who come into Frinton and Walton but nobody comes in to visit the centre.

"Anything Tesco can do that for the advertisement will be really helpful for the community."

For more information and to have your say email tesco_frintononsea@tesco.com.