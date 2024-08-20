Pork Lane Fruit Farm and Tea Room, in Pork Lane, Frinton, has reopened and is back to selling a large range of fruits and vegetables.

It also offers a 'pick your own plums' service for fruit lovers.

The shop owners are excited to be providing fresh and locally sourced fruit and vegetables to the public once more.

Owner Amy Ledger said: "It feels great to be reopening a local, very well-known and much-loved farm shop and tea room after the farmer retired in 2023.

"On our farm, we sell a large variety of apples, pears, plums, blackberries and raspberries, and we outsource vegetables from local producers."

The shop is open daily from 10am to 4pm, except Mondays.

Amy added: "On Monday we are closed for the time being, however, we may open Mondays as the business continues to expand.

"Our tea room is still currently under decoration but hopefully it won't be long before it is finished."