Hundreds of people made their way to the Tendring Council-run facility, in Vista Road, for a free family fun day to mark the milestone.

The leisure centre put together an action-packed event with entertainment and activities for all ages on Saturday, August 17.

Highlights included a special skateboarding showcase hosted by Maverick Skateboarding, featuring live DJs and skilled skateboarders, while there was also the chance to try out active gaming experiences, which combine technology and physical activity.

Families were also invited to a lively pool party and enjoyed bouncy castles, soft play, and face painting among other activities, and displays by local clubs, including Links Karate and TDH dance academy.

Mick Barry, council cabinet Member for leisur, said the atmosphere at the birthday celebrations was tremendous.

He said: “Clacton Leisure Centre has been a big part of the community for 50 years, helping to improve our residents’ quality of life by keeping them fit and healthy.

“It was wonderful to see so many families turn out for the celebrations and to enjoy the free fun day, which was packed with fun activities from skateboarding to bouncy castles.

“I would like to say a big thank you to everyone who assisted in making the day a huge triumph, and to leisure centre staff, past and present, for their part in making Clacton Leisure Centre such a success.”

The celebration marked the anniversary of the opening of Clacton Swimming Pool, which later became Clacton Leisure Centre following the addition of a sports hall.

The centre now boasts a wellbeing zone and gymnasium, tennis courts and all-weather pitches, as well as a children’s play area and a revamped skate park.