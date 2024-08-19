A bin in Walton Park was left with rubbish bursting out of it last week as calls for larger bins in the area grow more desperate.

David Rayfield said: "I thought it was disgraceful. I normally pick rubbish up and put it in bins but the park was strewn with so much rubbish blowing in the wind from the full-up bins.

"Kids were playing amongst the rubbish. We look like a fourth-world country."

Overflowing - one of the bins in Walton Park (Image: David Rayfield)

A spokesman for Tendring District Council said: “We increase both our bin capacity and the number of collections at our open spaces and beaches to cope with the extra demand placed upon them every summer season.

“Occasionally we see spells of good weather outside of the main summer holidays, which can lead to an increase in visitors and resulting pressure on bin capacity.

“As is always the case people are advised, if a bin is full, to use another or to take their rubbish home with them – rather than litter next to the bin for somebody else to clear up.