Essex Police and HM Coastguard were this afternoon on the beach in Frinton following a third party report of a person missing in the water, the force said.

Police said Coastguard officers had been approached by members of the public on the Esplanade this afternoon who said they had spoken to a woman who could not find a family member who had gone swimming.

Tonight, an Essex Police spokesman said: "Thank you to everyone who shared our earlier appeal relating to the concern for safety of a woman who had entered the water in Frinton-on-sea.

The police response has been stood down following information that the two women had found each other and were safe and well.

"We received multiple calls from members of the public and we’re really grateful for your support."