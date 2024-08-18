There is currently a large police and HM Coastguard presence along the beach in Frinton.

This follows concerns following a third party report of someone missing in the water.

The coastguard were approached on the Esplanade a short while ago by members of the public, who had spoken to a lady who hadn't seen a member of their family who had been swimming in the water.

When officers and the coastguard went to speak with the lady who reported this to the group, she couldn't be found.

The lady who reported the missing swimmer is described as a lady in her 70s, wearing a pink top and blue jeans. She had curly hair and wore glasses.

Police are looking to locate those involved to confirm the safety of the woman who was in the water.

If you believe this could be you or have any information, call 999 quoting incident 817 of 18 August.