Officers were alerted to a vehicle on the M25 near Waltham Abbey at around 6.30am on Saturday, August 17.

The vehicle had been linked to an aggravated burglary in Newbury, which occurred at around 4am yesterday morning.



Officers from the roads policing unit located the vehicle and it was stopped on the A12.



Three men were arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary in a dwelling. The ongoing investigation will be continued by Thames Valley Police.

Inspector Garry Hills said "These arrests are an example of the collaborative work our officers do with forces across the country to catch criminals and keep people safe.



"Our seven custody cells are currently holding individuals arrested for reported crimes across the county.

"This includes a 19-year-old man, who was arrested yesterday following the theft of a motorbike in Chelmsford town Centre on Friday, 16 August.



"In addition our operational support group arrested a man on suspicion of intentional strangulation and assault after attending an address in Chelmsford yesterday and finding him hiding in a wardrobe.



"Our officers will continue to make these arrests in order to investigate offences reported to us and keep people safe."