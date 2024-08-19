Essex Police officers work with Tendring Council's anti-social behaviour patrol officers and the Tendring Community Safety Partnership to tackle anti-social behaviour across the district.

They have seen a 47.5 per cent drop in anti-social behaviour in the 12 months to July 31 with 1,043 fewer offences recorded than during the 12 months to 31 July 31, 2022.

Tendring district commander Chief Insp Ella Latham said: “Reports of anti-social behaviour continue to drop across the Tendring district but we know there is still more to be done.

“We urge anyone affected by anti-social behaviour to report it to us. The information you provide helps us to identify trends and hotspot areas and target our operational activity accordingly.

“And, of course, we’ll carry on working with partner agencies to tackle to causes of persistent offending, and get people the help and support they need to change and get their lives back on track.

“I know residents are particularly concerned about anti-social behaviour during the summer when hundreds of thousands of visitors flock to the Essex Sunshine Coast to enjoy its many attractions, including the annual Clacton Airshow.

“The majority of people enjoy themselves safely and responsibly here but anyone who breaks the law or behaves anti-socially will be swiftly dealt with.”

Tendring’s community policing and town centre teams are conducting high-visibility uniformed patrols and plain clothes deployments in Clacton town centre and the surrounding areas, as well as Harwich and across the district.

They will be working alongside the force’s other teams during the Clacton Airshow on August 22-23 to keep people safe.

There is a public spaces protection order in Clacton town centre and along the seafront to help tackle anti-social behaviour, such as street drinking and begging, which may deter people from visiting.

Police say they are also continuing to focus on reports of motorbikes being ridden illegally, anti-social behaviour and damage to beach huts in the district.