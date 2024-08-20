A YOUNG Clacton girl set up a stall outside her grandparents' home to sell her toys and books to raise money for an animal charity.
Maisy Taylor, aged seven, showed off her much-loved books and toys on a table to sell to passers-by in the hopes of raising money for the National Animal Welfare Trust in Little Clacton.
After the stall was advertised on social media by mum Mia, many residents sent messages of support and visited the stall.
Mia managed to raise £21 for her charity.
