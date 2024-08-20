Maisy Taylor, aged seven, showed off her much-loved books and toys on a table to sell to passers-by in the hopes of raising money for the National Animal Welfare Trust in Little Clacton.

After the stall was advertised on social media by mum Mia, many residents sent messages of support and visited the stall.

Proud - Maisy outside her stall (Image: Mia Davies)

Mia managed to raise £21 for her charity.