Residents descended on Clacton Beach to take part in the carnival's popular events - the egg throw and the beer dig.

For the egg contest, contestants take part in pairs and take turns throwing an egg to each other, getting further apart with each throw.

Some eggs cracked and broke, some failed to catch their egg completely and others threw them too hard, creating chaotic fun down on the beach.

For the third year in a row, Ross Corton and Scott Dyer came out victorious and won the contest having kept their egg intact the longest.

Zoe Tipple, Clacton Carnival's press and promotion manager, said: "It was great - there were lots of entrants and everyone had an 'eggstra' special time.

"The egg-throwing contest has been going on as long as the carnival event and it is a hugely popular staple of the carnival."

Adults and children also descended on the beach to take part in the beer dig - where they had to hunt in the sand for vouchers.

Participants raced with spades in hand to the beach in the hope of getting lucky enough to find vouchers they can exchange for beer and soft drinks.