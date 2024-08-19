The Last Fisherman Cafe, in East Terrace, has been putting on free fire shows on Walton beach for years.

Each show involves owner Antoinette and her family dancing with fire to create spectacular pyrotechnic displays.

Antoinette said: "Our fire shows have all been great so far.

"We started doing fire shows at the kiosk in 2017 with an audience of maybe ten people which was mostly made up of our parents and their friends.

"Seven years on, we have now drawn quite a crowd."

The fire dancers are made up of Antoinette and her family - husband Surasuk, also known as Big, and children Ruben, nine, and Luka, eight.

Antoinette's brother also joins in with the dancing and celebration of fire.

Antoinette said: "My brother Jacob picked it up in 2016 when we first came back to the UK, and he saw Big and he has danced with us every year.

"Big has been dancing for more than 18 years. He is from Krabi in Thailand and worked in a bar and performed there from the age of 15.

"He is very much the guy that got us all into it. We also have my best friend Natalie who comes to join with her fire fan when she can.

"We have also had a few other guest dancers throughout the years."

Upcoming dates for fire shows are on August 20 or 21, August 23 and August 26.

The dates have been chosen due to the tides, but could change due to weather and tide conditions.

More information will be posted on the cafe's Facebook page about what time the shows will begin.

Luckily, the group has only ever had to call off one show due to weather conditions.

Antoinette said: "We have only had to cancel one show due to high winds and not being able to light the equipment.

"Otherwise, we do our best and follow the weather closely to be able to offer a great show."

For more up-to-date information about cancellations or date changes, go to The Last Fisherman Cafe's Facebook Page.