Jay Osmond, the group's legendary drummer and a vocalist, is set to captivate audiences with his first ever solo show to be performed in the UK - Jay Osmond Live!

The West Cliff Theatre show promises to be an unforgettable journey through the history and music of one of the most successful groups of all time.

For one night only, Jay will be playing all the greatest songs on October 5 from 7.30pm.

Fans of the band will remember Jay for his dynamic drumming and lead vocals on some of the group’s most iconic hits, including Crazy Horses and One Way Ticket to Anywhere.

Jay said: “I am thrilled to bring my solo show to the UK and share the music and memories that have been such a big part of my life.

“The evening is a celebration of the incredible journey I’ve had with my brothers and the amazing fans who have supported us throughout the years.”

Jay’s show will feature a live band and a setlist that spans the decades, celebrating the timeless music that has endeared the Osmonds to fans worldwide.

In addition to performing classic hits, Jay will share personal stories and insights from his remarkable career, offering a unique and intimate experience for the audience.

The Osmonds Musical, written by Jay was a sell-out sensation across the UK and this show will appeal to the many Osmond fans out there.

Click the image above for more local events (Image: Newsquest)

A spokesman for the West Cliff Theatre said: "Don’t miss this chance to see Jay Osmond live in Clacton-on-Sea.

"Secure your tickets today and be part of a night filled with music, memories, and magic."

Tickets cost £36.50 and meet and greet tickets cost £76.

To book tickets call the box office on 01255 433344 or go to https://www.westcliffclacton.co.uk/famousfaces/jay-osmond-live.