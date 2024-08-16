A CLACTON man has been arrested on suspicion of robbery in the town after the victim was reportedly dragged from their car and attacked.
At about 10pm on 12 July, the victim reported driving in Cavendish Drive in Clacton when a car blocked their exit.
The victim’s car was then rammed and five suspects took the victim from his car, attacked him and stole his possessions.
A police spokesman said: "On Wednesday a 42-year-old man from Clacton was arrested on suspicion of robbery and has been released on bail until September 30.
"A 22-year-old man was also arrested and bailed for the robbery on August 9, and our enquiries are ongoing."
