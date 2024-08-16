At about 10pm on 12 July, the victim reported driving in Cavendish Drive in Clacton when a car blocked their exit.

The victim’s car was then rammed and five suspects took the victim from his car, attacked him and stole his possessions.

A police spokesman said: "On Wednesday a 42-year-old man from Clacton was arrested on suspicion of robbery and has been released on bail until September 30.

"A 22-year-old man was also arrested and bailed for the robbery on August 9, and our enquiries are ongoing."