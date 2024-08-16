Long delays should be expected and one lane is closed due to recovery work and a stalled truck on M25 anticlockwise after J29 A127 (Romford/Basildon).

There is congestion of up to a mile from J30 A13 Lakeside in lane one.

There are severe delays of 24 minutes, which is increasing on the M25 anticlockwise between J30 A13 (Lakeside/Purfleet) and J28 A12 (Brentwood/Brook Street Roundabout).

Average speed is currently at around ten miles per hour.