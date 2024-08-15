POLICE are looking for a missing woman from Clacton.
Victoria Thomas-Bowen, 25, was reported missing from the St Osyth Road area shortly after 1pm today, Thursday, August 15.
She’s described as 5ft 2ins tall, slim, with waist-length blonde hair.
A spokesman said: "We’re worried about her and need to find her to make sure she’s ok.
"If you’ve seen her, are with her, or have any information about where she is please call 999 quoting incident 616 of August 15."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article