Andrew Watt, 51, was sentenced at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court where he admitted pushing a woman in a custody cell after her earlier arrest in Clacton last December.

Essex Police said the incident took place during a "challenging situation" in Colchester.

The woman suffered a head injury and needed hospital treatment, the court was told.

Watt was acquitted of a second charge of assault by beating and has been sentenced to carry out unpaid work.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) carried out an investigation following the incident last year.

IOPC regional director Charmaine Arbouin said: “This officer now has a conviction against his name and this case should be a warning to officers who use force on people in custody.

“Though force can be used if needed, officers are trained to always use it with restraint. In this case it was neither necessary, proportionate nor reasonable in the circumstances.”

The court sentenced Watt to 100 hours of unpaid work to be completed within 12 months and to pay a total of £299.

A file of evidence was sent to the Crown Prosecution Service following the conclusion of the IOPC investigation in May 2024, with the CPS authorising the charges.

The IOPC will liaise with Essex Police to progress a misconduct hearing for the officer over alleged breaches of the police standards of professional behaviour.

A police spokesman said: "As a result of the incident, which was reported to our professional standards department, PC Andrew Watt was suspended.

"The incident was referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, which opted to carry out an independent investigation.

"PC Watt was subsequently charged with two counts of assault by beating.

"PC Watt has now resigned from the force.

"We will remain in liaison with the IOPC around the progression of his misconduct proceedings."