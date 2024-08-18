The Service of Remembrance, which commemorated the anniversary of VJ Day, took place in the Memorial Gardens on Marine Parade West, Clacton, on Thursday at 11am.

VJ Day commemorates the end of the Second World War in the Pacific theatre and victory over Japan.

The sombre service was held at the town’s war memorial by the Clacton branch of the Royal British Legion (RBL) and was supported by Tendring Council.

Wreath - TDC Vice-Chairman Cllr Bill Davidson laying a wreath (Image: TDC)

It was conducted by Rev Mark Mulryne while council chairman Dan Casey read Psalm 46.

Wreaths were laid by a number of groups while standards were raised by various Armed Forces organisations.

Mr Casey, who is also president of Clacton RBL and the council’s Armed Forces champion, said: “Many brave members of the Armed Forces lost their lives in the Far East during the Second World War to ensure the freedoms we enjoy today.

“It’s so important that we remember their sacrifice and I am pleased that we once again had a strong turn-out for a remembrance service in Clacton.”

RBL branch chairman Colin Sisson added: “On behalf of the committee and members of Clacton Royal British Legion, we would like to thank all the forces organisations, standard-bearers and members of the public for attending our VJ Day service.”