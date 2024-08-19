A beach in Essex has been named one of the best places in the UK for wild swimming.
Clacton beach has been named the second best place to go for a swim in the outdoors, according to new rankings by Go Outdoors.
The outdoor clothing and equipment store compiled a list of locations using House and Garden Time Out magazine, and analysed the number of Google searches, water temperature statistics and water quality.
Out of a maximum score of 10, Clacton received an impressive 9.76, just behind Portland Harbour, in Dorset, on the leader board.
The judges said about Clacton: “The well-known beach is situated to the west of Clacton Pier, a popular tourist attraction that is said to be one of Europe’s biggest pleasure piers.
"Due to its sandy beach and gentle slope into the sea, it is also a great spot for swimmers.
“With one of the highest maximum sea temperatures, 22.5°C in July, and an average of 1,611 annual sunshine hours, Clacton Beach offers a more pleasurable wild swimming experience.”
The study also identifies the best places for paddle-boarding, surfing, kayaking and water sports centres.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here