Clacton beach has been named the second best place to go for a swim in the outdoors, according to new rankings by Go Outdoors.

The outdoor clothing and equipment store compiled a list of locations using House and Garden Time Out magazine, and analysed the number of Google searches, water temperature statistics and water quality.

Out of a maximum score of 10, Clacton received an impressive 9.76, just behind Portland Harbour, in Dorset, on the leader board.

The judges said about Clacton: “The well-known beach is situated to the west of Clacton Pier, a popular tourist attraction that is said to be one of Europe’s biggest pleasure piers.

"Due to its sandy beach and gentle slope into the sea, it is also a great spot for swimmers.

“With one of the highest maximum sea temperatures, 22.5°C in July, and an average of 1,611 annual sunshine hours, Clacton Beach offers a more pleasurable wild swimming experience.”

The study also identifies the best places for paddle-boarding, surfing, kayaking and water sports centres.