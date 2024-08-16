The 40 men have lost a whopping 380 pounds through the Man v Fat Clacton football club.

The club is part of a national Man v Fat healthy lifestyle programme, which has 8,200 players taking part in more than 150 leagues in the country.

The programme was created as an alternative to “traditional weight loss classes” and combines football with “achievable weight loss goals”.

sportsmanship - two players during a Man v Fat Clacton game (Image: Man v Fat)

At sessions, players are weighed, before taking part in a 30-minute game of six-a-side football, with extra goal bonuses awarded to teams based on their weight loss.

A team’s total weight loss and match scores then contribute to their league position within a club.

The club is only open to men with a BMI over 27.5, who are classed as “overweight and obese”.

Kian Tracey, 41 from Clacton is one of the players and captains at the club's Fat n Furious (Red Team) and has lost a six stone since he started taking part.

Mr Tracey has said that getting involved has been a “life-changing” experience" has improved his mental health.

He also said can now "put shoes on without a struggle”.

Being active - another player at a Man v Fat Clacton match (Image: Man v Fat)

Despite "dread" and "doubt" about joining the club, he said it was the right decision.

Kian said: “Collectively we have lost 173kg or 380 pounds, an incredible achievement driven by determination and hard work.

“The first game was a shock to my body, it was the first time I had exercised in five years.

“What helped was talking to other players and being honest about how I was feeling, suddenly I realised everyone felt the same way.

“We have created something strong, the atmosphere is buzzing, we laugh, joke and look after each other, cheering each other on.

“I didn’t sign up for the football, my goal was to become fitter, healthier and a better version of myself, now, football has become a bonus, and I’ve never enjoyed playing it more.”

Paul Colclough, an armed forces veteran from Clacton is the coach at Man v Fat Clacton.

He said: The camaraderie and togetherness among the group is incredibly special, they support and encourage each other not just on a Friday night but throughout the week too.

“We really have witnessed some very special times here on the Essex coast, with many more to come in the future.

“We have spaces for new players and if you feel like you would benefit from being a part of our journey, get in touch!”

Man v Fat Clacton takes place every Friday evening at Clacton Leisure Centre.

To find out more, head to manvfatfootball.org/Clacton.