Contestants take part in pairs and have to take turns throwing an egg to each other, getting further apart with each throw.

Some eggs cracked and broke, some failed to catch their egg completely and others threw their egg too hard, creating chaotic fun down on the beach.

For the third year in a row, Ross Corton and Scott Dyer came out victorious and won the contest having kept their egg intact the longest.

Zoe Tipple, Clacton Carnival's press and promotion manager, said: "It was great there were lots of entrants and everyone had an 'eggstra' special time.

"The egg-throwing contest has been going on as long as the carnival event and it is a hugely popular staple of the carnival."

Clacton Carnival continues with its festivities this week.