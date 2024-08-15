The sixth form which is based at TTC’s Frinton campus, in Rochford Way, Walton-on-the-Naze, is part of the academies enterprise trust, a national network of schools.

Tom Burt, the principal of Tendring Technology College, is feeling “a huge sense of pride” for the students who have been collecting their results from 8am this morning.

He said: “Both for the students and the amount of work they’ve put in terms of revision, and commitment in terms of the school.

Staff - TTC principal Tom Burt and head of TTC Sixth Form Richard Rodd (Image: Newsquest)

“Particularly those who have been part of TTC for a seven-year journey but also for the staff as well.

“They’ve seen them grow and achieve such brilliant results throughout their time at TTC.”

Students have also spoken about their grades.

Shannon Connell, 18, studied philosophy, business, and psychology.

Happy - Shannon Connell (Image: Newsquest)

Ahead of opening her results, she was “so nervous” but she feels “amazing”, after achieving an A in business, distinction star in psychology, and a B in philosophy.

“I’m going to go out for a meal with my family and then go out with my friends tonight.”

Connor Poole, 18, of Great Oakley, is feeling completely “relieved” now he has his results.

The student achieved B,B,C in biology, physics and chemistry, he will be heading to Canterbury University to study biochemistry and genetics.

Feeling relieved - Connor Paul (Image: Newsquest)

He said: “I am very relieved; I am happy it is all over.

“Tonight, I’m going out on the drinks, I’ll celebrate with friends.”

TTC sixth former, Kundiso Samantha Maviyani, 18, of Clacton, studied psychology, ICT, and business studies, achieving distinctions across all three subjects.

She will be going to Oxford Brookes University to study its Real Estate course and after university hopes to become a chartered surveyor.

Thrilled - Kundiso Samantha Maviyani (Image: Newsquest)

She said: “I am over the moon because it showed my hard work paid off, it is very exciting, I can’t wait to go to university now.”

Archie Smith, 18, studied PE, psychology and business, achieving a B, distinction, distinction.

He’s earned a place at Nottingham Trent but is also looking at clearing at the University of Leeds.

At Nottingham Trent he would study sports business management, if he goes to Leeds it would be business management.

Pleased - Archie Smith (Image: Newsquest)

“I wasn’t too nervous as I was accepted for the university I applied for and got called in early this morning to the sixth form, so I knew the results would be alright.

“I’ve got a BBQ this evening, I may head down the beach.”

Victoria is the academic lead at the sixth form, and is often joined at the school by her dog, Willow, the school’s therapy dog.

She has praised all the students for their efforts.

She said: “I’m excited, the students have worked hard, I think there is still that knock on from Covid.

Feeling good - TTC Sixth form academic lead, Victoria Bell, and Willow, the school's therapy dog (Image: Newsquest)

“I think they have done really well, It has been brilliant bringing in Willow when they have their exams, she helped them settle down a bit, which was great.

“I love them all, the students are fantastic, they’ve really got involved with volunteer work as well.

“They have all worked so hard”.