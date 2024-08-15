Clacton County High School’s Sigma Sixth, Clacton Coastal Academy, and Tendring Technology College, played host to excited and nervous pupils as they received their grades at the sites on Thursday.

Tom Burt, principal of Tendring Technology College, was feeling “a huge sense of pride” for the students, who began arriving from 8am.

He said: “Both for the students and the amount of work they’ve put in terms of revision, and commitment in terms of the school.

“Particularly those who have been part of TTC for a seven-year journey but also for the staff as well.

“They’ve seen them grow and achieve such brilliant results throughout their time at TTC.”

TTC sixth former, Kundiso Samantha Maviyani, 18, studied psychology, ICT, and business studies, achieving distinctions across all three subjects.

Excited - TTC student Kundiso Samantha Maviyani (Image: Newsquest)

She will be going to Oxford Brookes University to study its Real Estate course and after university become a chartered surveyor.

She said: “I am over the moon because it showed my hard work paid off, it is very exciting, I can’t wait to go to university now.”

More success was achieved at Clacton County High School’s Sigma Sixth.

There were many outstanding individual results with the vast majority of students having achieved their first choice place at university.

Jamie Croll got A* grades in Maths, Further Maths, Extended Project and an A grade in Physics, gaining a place at Warwick University to study Economics.

Students - (left to right) - Alfie Eldridge, Jamie Croll, Emily Grimwood, Annie Gladden, Hannah Stuttle, Aidan Davies, Luka Vertigen, Albie Bolden, Harvey Fost (Image: Clacton County High School Sixth Form)

Head of college, Sarah McKarry said: “I am incredibly proud of our Year 13 students and so happy to be able to celebrate with them today following their efforts over the past two years.

"I wish every one of our Year 13 leavers the very best for their next steps and longer term futures whether they are leaving us for university, apprenticeships, a gap year or employment.”

Elsewhere, students at Clacton Coastal Academy were also celebrating their results.

Some students will be heading off to top universities like Imperial College London and the Manchester University.

Hollie Holmes achieved three A grades and is going to study politics and international relations at Essex University.

Looking to the future - Clacton Coastal Academy students Hollie Holmes, Macey Dawson, Lola Boyd, Maisie Cull, Amy Sutton, and Shaun Wright (Image: Clacton Coastal Academy)

Macey Dawson achieved three B grades and a C, and will study social anthropology and sociology at the University of Manchester.

Assistant Principal for KS5 at Clacton Coastal Academy Laura Leatherby said: “I am delighted with the outcomes our students have achieved this summer.

"These results are a fantastic reflection of the unwavering focus and resilience they have shown throughout their studies.

"We eagerly anticipate seeing all they will accomplish in their incredibly bright futures.”