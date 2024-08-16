Essex's main roads include the A12 and M25 alongside an important section of the travel network in the Dartford Crossing.

If you are set to be travelling along these roads, it's best to take note of the different diversions that are in place.

Get more great stories like this delivered to your inbox every day by signing up to our morning newsletter - don't miss out!

Here’s a list of all of the closures from Friday, August 16 to Sunday, August 18.

M25, Dartford Crossing and A12 closures for Friday, August 16

A12

On the A12 Southbound way, there will be a carriageway closure between Junction 26 and 25 between 8pm and 6am for reconstruction/renewal works.

At the same time, an entry slip road closure will occur at Junction 27 in the same direction.

Meanwhile, on the A12 Northbound way, there will be a 24-hour slip road closure at Junction 19 for New Beaulieu Station construction.

Dartford Crossing

There are no closures scheduled for the Dartford Crossing on this day.

M25

On the M25 clockwise way, there will be a carriageway closure between Junction 25 and 27 for maintenance works. This will take place from 11pm to 5am.

Entry slip road closures at Junction 25 and 26 will also occur at the same time as part of these works.

Additionally, an exit slip road closure will be in place at Junction 24 between 11pm and 5.30am.

M25, Dartford Crossing and A12 closures for Saturday, August 17

A12

On the Southbound way, there will be a carriageway closure at Junction 25 starting at 6am and finishing at 8am.

At the same time an entry slip road will be closed at Junction 26.

Meanwhile, on the A12 Northbound way, there will be a 24-hour slip road closure at Junction 19 for New Beaulieu Station construction.

Dartford Crossing

The West tunnel on the Northbound way of the Dartford Crossing will be closed from 8pm to 10am for maintenance works.

M25

On the M25 anti-clockwise way there will be a carriageway closure between Junction 28 and 27 for urgent carriageway repair from 10pm to 5am.

M25, Dartford Crossing and A12 closures for Sunday, August 18

A12

On the A12 Southbound way, there will be a carriageway closure between Junction 26 and 25 between 8pm and 6am for reconstruction/renewal works.

At the same time, an entry slip road closure will occur at Junction 27 in the same direction.

Meanwhile, on the A12 Northbound way, there will be a 24-hour slip road closure at Junction 19 for New Beaulieu Station construction.

Recommended reading:

Dartford Crossing

The East tunnel on the Northbound way of the Dartford Crossing will be closed from 10pm to 5am for maintenance works.

M25

On the M25 clockwise way, there will be an entry slip road closure at Junction 31 for urgent safety fence repairs from 10.30pm to 5am.