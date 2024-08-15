Independent charity Crimestoppers is appealing to the public to contact them anonymously if they know the location of Kevin Vucini, Brigen Carrica and Rrezon Cengu.

Kevin Vucini (Image: Warwickshire Police)

Vucini, aged 25, Carrica ‘Qarrica’, aged 21, and Cengu, aged 22, all originally from Albania, are urgently wanted by investigators to answer questions in connection with a murder in Leamington in the early hours of Thursday, August 10 last year.

Thirty-year-old Ben Daly was found with a gunshot wound in Ranelagh Terrace and was taken to hospital where he sadly died.

Ben Daly (Image: Warwickshire Police)

Enquiries are ongoing to identify those responsible for his death.

Alan Edwards, Crimestoppers regional manager, said: “Our charity is supporting the police as they hunt for these men by offering a reward and reminding everyone – especially those who may be intimidated into silence – that they have the option to stay completely anonymous.

Brigen Carrica (Image: Crimestopprs)

“If you know where they are and you contact Crimestoppers directly, you could be entitled to a reward. Up to £10,000 is available for each of the three individuals.

“Our charity is here for you if you do not want to speak to the authorities directly and prefer not to give your personal details. Crimestoppers is independent of the police and guarantees you stay completely anonymous.

Rrezon Cengu (Image: Warwickshire Police)

“Crimestoppers is open 24/7, 365 days a year, both online and on the phone. Nobody will ever know that you contacted us and you will be doing the right thing for Ben’s loved ones.”

Information can be passed directly to Crimestoppers using the anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org or Fearless.org for young people or by calling the Crimestoppers contact centre on 0800 555 111.