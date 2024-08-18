With Clacton Carnival in full swing, the beach has seen an increase in visitors and litter.

But a group of volunteers came together for the environment and their community.

Rebecca Catchpole, a member of the ‘Clacton volunteer litter-picking’ Facebook group, said: “After work and shopping, I took a stroll to Clacton beach Monday evening and couldn’t believe the mess!

“We collected eight full bags of litter, 15 towels and 13 nappies.”

Rebecca put out a call for other litter pickers to meet the next day to tackle the rest of the beach.

More than 20 volunteers spent an hour combing the beach for litter, collecting about 12 full bags between them.

The Martello Lounges cafe bar also gave free drinks to all the volunteers.

Rebecca said: “We step up for the community and we are always looking for volunteers.

“Please, take litter home to recycle or put inside - not around - the nearest empty bin.

“Unwanted toys can go to the beach toy library, and even broken parasols and inflatables can be upcycled.

“Please leave no trace of being on the beach.”