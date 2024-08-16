Summer Andrew and Nick Barrett, both 23, were jailed last month for arranging the commission of a sex offence.

Andrew, of Old Road, Clacton, was convicted by a jury after denying the offence and is now serving a three-year prison sentence.

Sentence – His Honour Judge Morgan sentenced Summer Andrew to one and a half years in prison, and passed an extended sentence for Nick Barrett (Image: Daniel Rees, Newsquest)

Barrett admitted the charge as well as offences of engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child, breaching notification requirements, and threatening to disclose a sexual image.

He was jailed for 12 years and will serve at least seven in prison and a further five years on licence if he is released.

Information on the Government website shows a formal request has been made to the Attorney General’s office to examine the sentence imposed by His Honour Judge Christopher Morgan.

Any member of the public can contact the Attorney General within 28 days of a sentencing under the Unduly Lenient Sentencing Scheme.

The case may be referred to the Court of Appeal if it is agreed the sentence was not long enough in relation to the offence.

When sentencing Andrew and Barrett last month, His Honour Judge Morgan identified Barrett, formerly of Clayton Road, Harwich, as the lead offender.

The judge said Barrett arranged the video call with another user of the website Omegle.

Barrett and Andrew then performed a sex act while Barrett encouraged the sexual abuse of a child by the user on the other side of the video call.

Addressing Barrett, the judge said: “As far as you are concerned you had, for a significant period of time – and at the same time of this offence – a clear interest in child sex abuse.”

He then told both defendants he believed both were aware a child was being abused by the other Omegle user.

Offences – the crimes were exposed when Essex Police found evidence that Nick Barrett had uploaded indecent images of children onto the internet (Image: Newsquest)

He said: “I am satisfied that both of you would have known the age of the child who was to be subjected to sexual activity which had been incited by the two of you.

“You are looking directly at the camera and I am satisfied from that that you were both aware of what was going on.”

A decision on whether the sentences were unduly lenient is expected later this year.