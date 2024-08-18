The £12million Cockett Wick sea wall improvement scheme is designed to boost protection of more than 3,000 properties between Jaywick and Seawick against tidal flooding.

Thirty-five people died in Jaywick during the Great Flood of 1953, when a storm surge overwhelmed sea defences to the west.

Around 14,000 tonnes of Norwegian granite, more than 150 steel piles and 330m of reinforced concrete footpath and sea wall were involved in the project, which is a key part of the Essex and South Suffolk Shoreline Management Plan.

The scheme aims to provide long-term flood protection against rising sea levels caused by climate change.

The government-funded new wall was designed to maintain the sea views from the promenade.

Environment Agency staff and contractors held demonstrations at schools, as well as taking on two work experience students and raising £1,400 for local charities.

Spokesman John Lindsay said: “We’re delighted that the Cockett Wick sea wall improvements scheme is now finished.

“The work will make a real difference to providing long-term flood protection for the local community, protecting homes and businesses, and supporting the future growth, investment and regeneration of Jaywick.

“We would like to thank the local community for their patience, support and cooperation during the completion of the works.”

Decarbonisation was a major factor during the project, which used recycled steel tube piles and barges instead of lorries.

Floods Minister Emma Hardy said: “The completion of the Cockett Wick sea wall improvement project ensures thousands of homes and businesses in one of the most vulnerable areas of the country will receive better protection from the growing threat of tidal flooding.

“Protecting communities around the country from flooding, including those on the Essex coast, is one of our core priorities.

"That’s why this Government will launch a Flood Resilience Taskforce to turbocharge the delivery of flood defences, drainage systems and natural flood management schemes.”