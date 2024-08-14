Essex County Council says work on the A1331 link road for the Tending Colchester Garden Community is set to get underway in the coming weeks.

Contractor Octavius Infrastructure will carry out the work for the new road, linking the A120 and A133.

It will create a 1.8km dual carriageway with three junctions running between the A133 to the east of Essex University and the new ‘Allen’s Farm roundabout’ to the north.

Plan - The new garden community

Funding for the project has come a successful £99.9 million bid from Homes England.

There had been worries as to whether funds would be available ahead of the construction of thousands of homes.

The Homes England funding will also support the ongoing work on Colchester’s 'rapid transit system.'

County Hall highways boss Tom Cunningham said: “The Tendring Colchester Borders Garden Community is an important part of delivering new homes, jobs, services and amenities in the area, but has to be delivered in the right way, taking existing communities with us.

“This means working together with Colchester City Council and Tendring District Council, as well as Homes England, to ensure we deliver the right homes, supported by the right infrastructure, delivered at the right time.

"It is fantastic that we now reached this important milestone of starting work on this critical piece of road infrastructure.”

Leader - Colchester Council leader David King is optimisitc

The first phase will see the creation of a new roundabout before construction of the road will commence.

Essex County Council says the work is estimated to take around 20 months, setting the completion date around April 2026.

Colchester Council leader David King said: “It’s great to see progress on the A1331 link road.

"This will improve access, help manage traffic congestion on local roads, and help enable the delivery of the new garden community.

“I look forward to continuing to work together with Essex County Council, Tendring District Council and Homes England, to ensure the successful delivery of this critical infrastructure.”

The plans have been designed to reduce local disruption and minimise impacts on the environment.

Octavius Highways managing director Gavin Pritchard said: “This is a particularly pleasing outcome as it is a testament to our commitment to provide sustainable transport solutions, enhancing local economic growth through our impactful social value and local employment initiatives.

“The project incorporates stretching carbon and waste reduction plans, community investment and the extensive use of our local supply chain.”

More information about the project can be found on Essex County Council’s website.