The fire broke out near the Brooklands area this afternoon (Tuesday, August 13).

One witness said bushes near the beach had caught fire.

Jaywick councillor Bradley Thompson said: "Bushes on the beach opposite Brooklands caught alight and one engine from Weeley came down.

"I would like to say a big well done to the residents for assisting the fire service and sorting out the traffic.

"Well done to the whole community for helping and thank you to the fire service for getting everything under control."

Service - an engine on scene (Image: Bradley Thompson)

Pictures sent to the Gazette show firefighters extinguishing the blaze.

The emergency services have been contacted for comment.