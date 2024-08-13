Essex Police are looking for a man with connections to Clacton and Harwich who failed to answer a recall to prison.
Niall McPartland, 23, is wanted by the police, who have appealed for the public’s help to locate him.
He is described as white, around 6ft tall and of a slim build, with dark hair and a dark moustache and slight beard.
McPartland is known to have connections to both Clacton and Harwich.
According to Essex Police, he was last seen on Monday (August 12) wearing a black T-shirt with a red Nike tick on the front, black trousers with stripes down the side, and grey trainers.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to contact Essex Police, citing incident 42EY/706/24.
