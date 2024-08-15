Ann Oxley is launching an initiative to understand residents' priorities and concerns.

She said: "I believe that the best way to improve our town is by listening to the people who live here.

"Your views are vital in helping us address the issues that matter most to you."

The initiative includes a series of public consultations, surveys and open forums where residents can voice opinions on a wide range of issues, from the state of local infrastructure and public services to environmental concerns and community safety.

Mrs Oxley is keen to hear suggestions on how to enhance Walton’s public spaces, improve transport links and support local businesses.

This effort is part of her ongoing commitment to ensure that Walton remains a vibrant and thriving community.

Feedback gathered from the community will help to influence upcoming council initiatives and decisions.

Residents can share their views through online surveys, online community meetings, or by contacting Mrs Oxley.

"Our town is at its best when we work together," she said.

"I encourage everyone to get involved and help shape the future of Walton-on-the-Naze."

The feedback from residents will play a critical role in guiding the council’s work and ensuring that Walton-on-the-Naze continues to be a great place to live, work and visit.