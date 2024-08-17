Some drivers claim they have been parking on a triangle on the Esplanade, near Frinton Golf Club, for years when it is busy and other parking spaces are taken up.

That is despite the Highway Code forbidding parking on areas marked with cross-hatching.

Space - this picture sees no cars parked in the space (Image: Google)

As temperatures soared and sunseekers flocked to the coast, more than 15 cars were ticketed for the offence over the weekend.

Residents and motorists took to social media to have had their say on the issue.

Some were pleased to see parked cars with tickets under their windscreen wipers.

Christine Wotton said: "It's a shame they do not issue a few more. They need to come down to the Esplanade with all the illegal parking down there."

Simon Hughes said: "Don’t park where it’s prohibited - it’s not difficult."

Some believe the penalties should be even harsher.

Ron Wotton said: "They only get fined for illegal parking. To a lot of people a £60 fine is nothing.

"They should bring back clamping then they wouldn’t park there in the first place."

Parked - two cars seen in the illegal area (Image: Google)

However, other residents claim they have parked there "for years" and when they appealed against parking tickets they had won.

Paul Rowlen said: “It seems to be double standards, when you look at the parking at Walton that they rightly or wrongly did nothing about.”

Another man said: "People who are happy that parking tickets have been handed out will be the same ones moaning when it's a ghost town with shops closing down."

Another resident said: “The white lines are confusing and new visitors may view them as car parking spaces, although they are not marked out as so.”

The North Essex Parking Partnership (NEPP), which polices parking in the area, has now explained why tickets were handed out there.

A spokesman said: “NEPP prioritises the safety of all road users, including pedestrians and motorists.

"Parking regulations exist to ensure smooth traffic flow and to prevent obstructions that could lead to accidents.

“While the Highway Code outlines general guidelines for parking, enforcement in Frinton falls under decriminalised parking regulations. This means that parking violations are treated as civil matters rather than criminal offences.

“Specifically, in the case of the so-called ‘ghost triangle’, enforcement is based on contravention code 26 - parked in a special enforcement area more than 50cm from the edge of the carriageway and not within a designated parking place.

“It's important to note that signage or painted lines are not always required for this type of restriction. In this instance, however, the hatched area clearly indicates that parking is prohibited."

NEPP says motorists who want to appeal against a parking ticket should go to https://north.parkingpartnership.org.