Emergency services were called to Beach Way after reports of a blaze last Thursday (August 8).

The devastating inferno destroyed three homes and affected seven others, leaving them charred from smoke and heat damage.

The Reform UK leader visited Weeley Fire Station yesterday (August 12) to thank one of the six fire stations who tackled the blaze.

He also visited the scene of the fire.

Sombre - Nigel Farage visited Beach Way to see the destroyed houses. (Image: Aaron Lobo)

Mr Farage said: "During my visit to Weeley Fire Station yesterday, I was massively impressed by the dedication, commitment, and professionalism of the entire crew.

"I’m immensely sorry for everyone impacted by the devastating fire in Jaywick.

“Without the swift and rapid response of the Essex Fire Service, the situation could have escalated into an even greater tragedy.”

Mr Farage continued: "Whilst in Jaywick, I met a man who lost everything in the fire, including the home he shared with his five children.

“My deepest sympathies are with him and his family.

“I am in regular contact with Tendring District Council, and we will do all that we can to assist them during this difficult time."

Six fire crews from Clacton, Weeley, Dovercourt, Coggeshall, Halstead and Chelmsford were called to tackle the blaze just before 11am.

The fire was out by 4.30pm but firefighters remained at the scene until about 3.30am to monitor any hotspots.

'Dedicated' - Weeley was one of the six stations that responded to the fire last Thursday. (Image: Aaron Lobo)

The fire service thanked the public for getting cold water and ice creams for crews.

Fundraisers have been set up by the community to help support the victims of the incident.

Battle - The firefighters worked for seberal hours to get the fire under control. (Image: Natalie Hensel)

The East of England Ambulance Service sent four ambulances and other response teams to the scene.

One man was taken to hospital for treatment.

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We sent the hazardous area response team, four ambulances, a community first responder and two ambulance officer vehicles.

“Seven patients were assessed at the scene and one adult was transported to Colchester General Hospital for further assessment and treatment.”

A man, aged 47, has been arrested in connection with the incident on suspicion of arson.