CLACTON MP Nigel Farage has visited the scene of last week's fire in Jaywick.
Emergency services were called to Beach Way after reports of a blaze last Thursday (August 8).
The devastating inferno destroyed three homes and affected seven others, leaving them charred from smoke and heat damage.
The Reform UK leader visited Weeley Fire Station yesterday (August 12) to thank one of the six fire stations who tackled the blaze.
He also visited the scene of the fire.
Mr Farage said: "During my visit to Weeley Fire Station yesterday, I was massively impressed by the dedication, commitment, and professionalism of the entire crew.
"I’m immensely sorry for everyone impacted by the devastating fire in Jaywick.
“Without the swift and rapid response of the Essex Fire Service, the situation could have escalated into an even greater tragedy.”
Mr Farage continued: "Whilst in Jaywick, I met a man who lost everything in the fire, including the home he shared with his five children.
“My deepest sympathies are with him and his family.
“I am in regular contact with Tendring District Council, and we will do all that we can to assist them during this difficult time."
Six fire crews from Clacton, Weeley, Dovercourt, Coggeshall, Halstead and Chelmsford were called to tackle the blaze just before 11am.
The fire was out by 4.30pm but firefighters remained at the scene until about 3.30am to monitor any hotspots.
The fire service thanked the public for getting cold water and ice creams for crews.
Fundraisers have been set up by the community to help support the victims of the incident.
The East of England Ambulance Service sent four ambulances and other response teams to the scene.
One man was taken to hospital for treatment.
An East of England Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We sent the hazardous area response team, four ambulances, a community first responder and two ambulance officer vehicles.
“Seven patients were assessed at the scene and one adult was transported to Colchester General Hospital for further assessment and treatment.”
A man, aged 47, has been arrested in connection with the incident on suspicion of arson.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel