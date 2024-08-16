Caroline Fordham has worked at Kinfauns Veterinary Centre in The Street, Little Clacton, for half a century after she joined the practice, aged 18, in 1974.

Since then, she has cared for thousands of pets and was once called on to assist a vet who was taking a blood sample from a poorly elephant.

Working with pets was not her first choice of career, as she was set on becoming a PE teacher, but she has loved every minute of caring for animals.

She said: “I was devastated when I failed the college medical due to a knee injury, then a friend of the family suggested working at a vet practice as a veterinary nurse.

“I had no idea what this involved, but I contacted Kinfauns Vets to find out if they had any job vacancies, was given an interview on a Friday and started working here the following Monday.

“I loved it straight away and was delighted when they said I could start my training to become a registered veterinary nurse.

“It doesn’t feel like I’ve been here for 50 years and I can’t believe how the time has flown.

"I still clearly remember my first day here and the very first time I assisted in surgery, where I held the paw of a greyhound while it had a toe amputated.

“I’m lucky that I have always worked with amazing people, and our clients and their pets are lovely and friendly. These are the reasons I’ve stayed here for so long.

“Many of our clients are now friends and some have been with the practice as long as I have.”

Caroline says caring for animals and their owners has been “hugely rewarding”, and she now enjoys passing her knowledge on to a new generation of veterinary nurses.

As part of the celebrations, Caroline’s colleagues organised a surprise party, where the team gave her a bouquet of flowers in her favourite colours and a hand-made glass ornament, and are looking to treat her to an afternoon tea this summer.