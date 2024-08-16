Fest4All will be see everything from music to festival stalls to vintage vehicles to raise money for Weeley and Clacton Cub groups, and Weeley in Bloom.

The two organisations organised the festival which is set to be held on September 8 to raise funds for what they do.

Unique stalls and shows will be making their way to Weeley Playing Field, in Clacton Road, for the big day out.

Weeley In Bloom works hard to keep the village looking beautiful and well-kept all year round.

Carla Mosson, one of the organisers of the event, said: “We will have two live bands - The Landed and Wully Bully.

“There will also be a dog show, dog agility course, barbeque, beer tent, fire engine, classic car show, Clacton Lifeboat, St John’s Ambulance, coconut shy, crockery smash and lots more stalls for all to enjoy.”

The organisers are hoping this year’s event is just as successful as the last.

Carla added: “Last year was a great success and this year we have bigger and better things so we are hoping it will be another fantastic year.”

Entries for the dog show are taken from 12noon and judging begins at 1pm with judge Jo Day.

Jo has 45 years of experience of judging dog competitions.

Dog show classes include puppy (6-12 months), junior (9-18 months), veteran (aged seven and over), open, best rescue, best junior handler, best condition, waggiest tail, happiest dog and best movement.

Each entry is £2.