The Service of Remembrance, which will commemorate the 79th anniversary of VJ Day, will take place at the Memorial Gardens in Marine Parade West.

VJ Day commemorates the end of the Second World War in the Pacific theatre and victory over Japan, and falls on August 15, with the service beginning at 11am.

Hosted by the Clacton branch of the Royal British Legion (RBL) and supported by Tendring Council, standards will be raised and wreaths laid by groups and organisations.

It will be conducted at the town’s war memorial by Rev Mark Mulryne.

Council chairman and Clacton RBL president Dan Casey said: “We always have a strong turn-out for services and acts of remembrance in Clacton, and I hope that people will again join us at this service to remember those who lost their lives during the Second World War in the Far East.

“Members of the public are again being invited to attend the service, alongside veterans and forces’ organisations.”