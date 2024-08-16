VETERANS and residents will mark the anniversary of the end of the Second World War with a service on Clacton seafront.
The Service of Remembrance, which will commemorate the 79th anniversary of VJ Day, will take place at the Memorial Gardens in Marine Parade West.
VJ Day commemorates the end of the Second World War in the Pacific theatre and victory over Japan, and falls on August 15, with the service beginning at 11am.
Hosted by the Clacton branch of the Royal British Legion (RBL) and supported by Tendring Council, standards will be raised and wreaths laid by groups and organisations.
It will be conducted at the town’s war memorial by Rev Mark Mulryne.
Council chairman and Clacton RBL president Dan Casey said: “We always have a strong turn-out for services and acts of remembrance in Clacton, and I hope that people will again join us at this service to remember those who lost their lives during the Second World War in the Far East.
“Members of the public are again being invited to attend the service, alongside veterans and forces’ organisations.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here