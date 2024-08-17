The trip to Wyvernwood, near Colchester, was organised by East Anglia's Children's Hospices (EACH) for siblings who are either bereaved or have a brother or sister receiving care at The Treehouse in Ipswich.

Twelve youngsters attended the event and explored various areas of the kingdom's castle grounds.

They also enjoyed the park's play area and an interactive show.

Hailey Allen, EACH play specialist, said: "We had an amazing time at Wyvernwood.

"The children had such fun exploring the vast grounds and there was so much to see and do.

"It was particularly lovely to see how much the friendship group means to the children and how supportive they are to each other.

"We saw their confidence grow throughout the day and they started taking on new challenges that they’d previously avoided.

"I’d also like to say a big thank you to Wyvernwood.

"They were so accommodating and looked after us incredibly well, with sole use of their VIP teepee.

"All the staff made an extra effort with the siblings."

EACH runs sibling days during the school holidays, for children aged five to 16, supporting families in the area.