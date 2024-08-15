Work will be taking place to refurbish the riding surface of the flume at Walton Lifestyles next month.

The flume will be closed from September 2-6 and the teaching pool area will be reduced during the work.

On Monday, September 9, the pool will also be closed, although the gym will be open as normal.

The pool will reopen on Tuesday, September 10.

Water levels and temperatures, which will be slightly lower and cooler than usual, will be gradually returning to normal levels throughout the day.

Councillor - TDC councillor Mick Barry (Image: Will Lodge/TDC)

Council leisure boss Mick Barry said: “These planned maintenance works are required to ensure the popular flume at Walton-on-the-Naze Lifestyles remains operational for our customers.

“The flume must be kept dry during the works, so unfortunately some closures will need to take place, which is why the works have been scheduled to take place in the quieter time between the busier summer holidays and the October half-term periods.

“These works are all part of our ongoing investment in Tendring’s leisure facilities, which in turn helps to help improve the quality of life of our residents by helping them to keep fit and healthy.”