The Frinton Frombles meet twice a month to clean up the town’s streets and throughout its three years of service over 700 bags of rubbish have been collected.

Formed by Emily Whitworth Lagadec, the group celebrated its anniversary with a summer barbecue which saw 20 regular volunteers celebrating at Emily’s home.

Emily said: “It was lovely to be able to get to know the volunteers a little better and to spend some proper time with them away from the rubbish.

“The volunteers turn up tirelessly every month and give up their spare time to contribute something positive to our community, so I wanted to show them that they are appreciated.

“We now have 365 members and I would love it if we could get to 400 by the end of the year.”

The group also campaigns to find solutions for ongoing litter problems, such as the overflowing bins on busy weekends and recent fly-tipping incidents.

Upcoming litter picking events will take place on the following dates at 10am: August 23 at Frinton Golf Club

September 1 at Frinton Train Station

September 7 at Triangle Car Park

September 13 at Frinton Golf Club

October 12 at Frinton Train Station

October 25 at Triangle Car Park

All equipment, such as litter grabbers and bags, will be provided on the day.