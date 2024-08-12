People hit the beach and went to Castle Park for some relaxation with the schools off and the sun shining all day.

Those in Dedham were out on boats and paddle boards as they found their way down the boating lake.

Relaxing - Plenty made their way to Dedham, with many paddle boarding and boating (Image: Credited)

Deborah Watson said: “We've actually brought our daughter here to play cricket, so she's playing cricket, and we have come to look around the park.

“We’re from East London and this is our first time in Colchester, so we’re going to have a little walk around the park and then head into town.

“It's lovely but it's not too hot and there’s lots of nice, shaded areas in the park.

Exploring - Deborah and Alan Watson were enjoying their first trip to Castle Park (Image: Credited)

Karen Smith, 52, said: “It’s been lovely, we came down to the beach this morning and there was hardly anyone here.

“We came onto the beach thinking we couldn’t bring the dog, but we could which is even better.

Fun - Rodney the dog was having so much fun at the beach (Image: Credited)

“As the days gone on, it’s got hotter and more people, lots of families and the sea’s been a lovely temperature.”

Happy - Karen Smith, 52, was enjoying a lovely day at Walton on the Naze (Image: Credited)

Ken Halfacre, 47, said: “It's been absolutely lovely, great weather and it's not as busy as we expected it to be.

“We should come down more often as we’re quite local but it’s a great place to come.

“It’s been a really nice day out and my son’s enjoyed going in the water and building sandcastles.”

Smiles - Ken Halfacre, 47, and his son Eddie (Image: Credited)

Jessie Crosby, 26, said: “I’ve had a lovely day outside in the garden weeding, then sitting on the outside sofa and now we’re out for our daily lunchtime walk through Castle Park.

“It’s our daily routine on our lunch break, coming for a nice walk in the park, as we both work remotely.

Megan Sewell, 26, said: “When it’s hot, it’s an amazing place to be and we really enjoy coming for our daily walk here."

Duo - Jessie Crosby (left) and Megan Sewell (right) were out for their daily lunch time walk (Image: Credited)